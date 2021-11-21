Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

HOOD stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,205.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

