Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 4,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,576. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 158,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

