Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.76.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $392.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

