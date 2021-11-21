Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 2,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 26,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.