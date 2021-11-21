Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $147.51 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

