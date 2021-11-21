Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Roblox were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 908,543 shares of company stock worth $79,330,573 in the last 90 days.

Shares of RBLX opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

