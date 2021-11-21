Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $353,000 Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOCO opened at $3.62 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.33.
GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
