Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $353,000 Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO opened at $3.62 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

