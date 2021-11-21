Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 300 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after purchasing an additional 582,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252.

SNAP stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.