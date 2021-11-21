Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.