Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.