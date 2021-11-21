Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,480 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,951,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 669,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 82,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

