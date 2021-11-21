Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

TBT stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

