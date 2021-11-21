Royal Bank of Canada Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $219.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.97. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $222.60. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.