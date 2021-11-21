Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unitil were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unitil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 72.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $659.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

