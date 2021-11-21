Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,842 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,842 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

