Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $78.24 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

