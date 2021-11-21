Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

NYSE H opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

