Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB opened at GBX 1,610.20 ($21.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,181 ($15.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.