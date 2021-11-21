Rune (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Rune has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $83,695.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $408.58 or 0.00686551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 10,252 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

