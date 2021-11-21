Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.83 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

