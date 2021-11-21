Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

