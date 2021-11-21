Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 102,783.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $3,673,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 78.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $2,334,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.87 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.