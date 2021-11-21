Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$608,735.39 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,114,766.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$871,762.16.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$34.92 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.45 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.64%.

RUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.