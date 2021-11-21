S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCPPF shares. HSBC cut shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

SCPPF stock remained flat at $$8.89 during trading on Friday. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.