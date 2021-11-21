SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 69% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. SafeCapital has a market cap of $34,022.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 407.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00081506 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

