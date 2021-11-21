Safestore’s (SAFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 1,307 ($17.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.53. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,319 ($17.23). The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.