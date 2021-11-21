Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $995.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $995.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 870,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,885. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

