San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 14.3%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 157,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 103,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.