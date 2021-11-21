Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Santander Consumer USA has raised its dividend payment by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 197,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,022. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Santander Consumer USA stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

