SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 34,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

