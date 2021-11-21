Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

SRRK stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

