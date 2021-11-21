Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

