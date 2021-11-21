Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 1,168,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.