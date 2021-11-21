Scotiabank Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.37.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

