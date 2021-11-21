Scotiabank Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.37.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

