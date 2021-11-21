Scotiabank Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$29.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$11.95 and a 1-year high of C$21.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.16.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.3340997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

