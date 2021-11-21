Scotiabank Reiterates “C$80.00” Price Target for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.23.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.69 and a 12 month high of C$67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

