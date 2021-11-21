Scott A. Christensen Sells 19,237 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

