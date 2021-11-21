Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 191.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

SEA stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.21. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $173.70 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.