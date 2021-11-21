Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 105,407.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.