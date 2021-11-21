Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in October

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SDRLF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

