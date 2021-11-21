Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain Sells 100,000 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.48 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Senseonics by 237.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 221.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SENS shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

