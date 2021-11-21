Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,048 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SENS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,807. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SENS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

