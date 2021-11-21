Sether (SETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,740.53

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Sether has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $648,740.53 and approximately $3,046.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars.

