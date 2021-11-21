SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Update

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the October 14th total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGOC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. SGOCO Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

