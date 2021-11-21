Shard Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $1.80 million and $230.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

