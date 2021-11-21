Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00228406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

