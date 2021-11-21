Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Grows By 20.3%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

