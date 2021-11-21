Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Expands By 23.7%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 767,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 620,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKRTF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Solutions ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

