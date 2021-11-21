Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Rises By 44.1%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTD opened at $9.80 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

