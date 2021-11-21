Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Grows By 29.6%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,612. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

